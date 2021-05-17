URGENT-Mitsubishi UFJ pledges net zero emissions in finance portfolio by 2050

TOKYO, May 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Monday it will aim for net zero emission in its finance portfolio by 2050 and in its own operations by 2030, amid a push by governments to deal with climate change.

The bank will also join the United Nations’ Net-Zero Banking Alliance and be the first Japanese lender to do so, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Jason Neely)