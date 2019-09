MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that he had signed a government resolution on the 2015 Paris Agreement to tackle climate change, a step towards ratifying the accord, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has not yet ratified the landmark global climate deal. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely)