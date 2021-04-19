Activist Greta Thunberg hopes US summit will treat climate change as real crisis

FILE PHOTO: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the rally ''Europe Climate Strike'' in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

(Reuters) - Environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday she hoped a planned U.S.-led summit this month on tackling the climate crisis would start treating it as a real crisis.

“We can have as many as summits as we want... (but) as long as we are not treating the crisis as a crisis we will not be able to achieve any major changes,” she said while attending a briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID pandemic as a guest.

“We cannot try to solve this crisis with the same approach that got us into it in the first place. We need to start treating the crisis like a crisis,” Thunberg added.