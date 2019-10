Baltimore officials suing 26 oil and gas companies for contributing to climate-related harm on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny BP Plc and other defendants’ attempt to get the high court involved in the dispute.

In its filing, the city asked Chief Justice John Roberts to reject the oil companies’ bid to stay the case while they appeal a federal court’s decision to remand it to state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33IXzqO