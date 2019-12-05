Electric utilities move to intervene in California emissions lawsuits

Large electric utilities have followed in the footsteps of the electric car industry by backing California’s bid to stop the Trump administration from prohibiting the state from setting its own tailpipe emissions standards.

Calpine Corp, Consolidated Edison and four other utilities on Wednesday asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to intervene in three separate lawsuits challenging a Trump administration rule that they say would harm them and their millions of customers economically by altering the regulatory landscape on which their investments in developing infrastructure to facilitate the charging of electric vehicles is premised.

