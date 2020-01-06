Five climate-change lawsuits to watch in 2020

As climate change takes center stage politically, the new year could also see developments in the novel “youth climate” lawsuits in the courts, in which young people have accused oil companies of violating their constitutional rights to an environment free of toxic levels of greenhouse gases.

And from Colorado to Rhode Island, oil and gas companies are facing more than a dozen cases where state and local governments allege energy producers have created a public nuisance by producing fossil fuels that are some of the biggest contributors to global warming, which has harmed their communities by intensifying weather events.

