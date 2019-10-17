Westlaw News
October 17, 2019 / 9:42 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit deny oil firms' bid to stay Colorado climate lawsuit

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a bid by oil giants to stop a lawsuit by Colorado local governments suing them over climate change-related harm from being sent back to state court.

A two-judge 10th Circuit panel denied an emergency motion by Suncor Energy USA, its affiliates and Exxon Mobil Corp seeking to stay a ruling remanding the lawsuit to a Boulder state court pending resolution of the oil firms’ appeal of the decision.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/33ISjUj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below