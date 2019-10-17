IN BRIEF: 10th Circuit deny oil firms' bid to stay Colorado climate lawsuit

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied a bid by oil giants to stop a lawsuit by Colorado local governments suing them over climate change-related harm from being sent back to state court.

A two-judge 10th Circuit panel denied an emergency motion by Suncor Energy USA, its affiliates and Exxon Mobil Corp seeking to stay a ruling remanding the lawsuit to a Boulder state court pending resolution of the oil firms’ appeal of the decision.

