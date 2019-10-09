Oil firms ask Supreme Court to halt Rhode Island climate change lawsuit

Oil giants on Tuesday renewed their bid to halt a climate lawsuit brought against them by the state of Rhode Island by asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay.

Nearly two dozen oil companies including BP, Shell and Chevron petitioned the country’s high court to halt the case that seeks to hold them responsible for damages caused by climate change arguing that the case should be litigated in federal rather than state court.

