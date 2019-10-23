SCOTUS turns down energy cos. bids for stays in three climate cases

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed to proceed on Tuesday three lawsuits against oil and gas companies accused, separately, by the city of Baltimore, the state of Rhode Island and Colorado local governments of contributing to climate-related harm.

In the first decision the high court issued, it said the application for stay in the case pitting Baltimore against 26 oil and gas companies was denied. The denial was issued without dissent. Justice Samuel Alito did not take part in the ruling, the court said.

