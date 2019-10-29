Seven states ask to defend Trump vehicle rules against enviro challenge

Seven states on Monday asked a U.S appeals court for permission to defend a Trump administration rule revoking California’s authority to set its own tailpipe emission standards.

The states led by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to intervene in a case filed by the Environmental Defense Fund in late September challenging the administration’s move, saying that allowing California to set its own more stringent standards had elevated “California’s sovereignty above other States.”

