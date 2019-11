BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank decided in a board meeting Thursday to stop funding fossil fuel projects at the end of 2021, bank vice president, Andrew McDowell, said in a conference call with reporters.

The new energy lending policy, which was approved with “overwhelming” support, will bar most fossil fuel projects, including traditional use of natural gas. (Reporting by Jonas Ekblom; Editing by Bernadette Baum)