No ice makes it a tough winter for seal pups in Baltic Sea-researchers

JURMALA, Latvia, March 27 (Reuters) - Hundreds of grey seal pups are dying on the shores of the Baltic Sea in Estonia and Latvia as the Nordic coastline faced the first winter without ice in decades, researchers said.

Grey seals need ice - which helps them keep a distance from predators like wolves or foxes - in order to breed pups during the winter.

Without it, they have been forced onto islets they would not normally inhabit, causing overcrowding, disrupting the breeding season and reducing the survival rate of newborns.

“There were some islands that were white, all covered with seal pups ... We haven’t seen such a picture before,” researcher Mart Jussi, who has studied seals for the last 30 years, told Reuters.

He said some of the larger islands were so over-populated that he estimated the mortality rate among seal pups there would be at least 50 percent. That high rate was in part because pups lose their mothers more easily and so don’t get enough food.

Around 3,000 seal pups are born each year on the Baltic Sea coast.

“Most of the pups are going to die right now,” Jussi added.

This spring the problem is compounded by the coronavirus, which is keeping researchers away from the seals, as Estonia has halted travel between the mainland and its islands.

The Nature Conservation Agency of Latvia has received hundreds of calls daily about seals which would normally be living on the ice appearing on the coast.

“There are more seals there than ever,” said Agnese Balandina, specialist at the agency. (Writing by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Mike Collett-White)