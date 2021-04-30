FACTBOX-Varied ESG targets of big mining companies

April 30 (Reuters) - With mining responsible for 4-7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions globally, the sector is under pressure from environmental activists and shareholders as well as the possible withdrawal of financing and insurance for mines viewed as contributing to climate change. Glencore in April deepened its climate ambitions, saying it plans to become a net-zero emission company by 2050, including emissions from the use of the products it sells. Rivals such as Anglo American, BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale SA have set similar GHG reduction targets but the plans announced are difficult to compare, due to a varied mix of commodities produced and the challenge to track customers' emissions. The table below shows details by company (in alphabetical order): Targets Scope 1,2 emissions Scope 3 Community Risk Mgmt Human Rights Governance Anglo Reduce GHG emissions by Exit from Targets on No fatality target American 30% by 2030 vs 2016 and thermal coal to education, from 2 in 2020. achieve net zero by 2040; help reduce health and Part of payouts of Reduce the abstraction of Scope 3 by job creation annual bonus and freshwater in water c.25%. aligned with LTIP (long-term scarce regions by 50% by UN incentives 2030 vs 2016; Sustainable plan)depend on ESG Development and SHE (safety, Goals. Human health & Rights environment) Spin-off of South Africa approach set measures. thermal coal ops in 2021. by Social Way management system. BHP Reduce operational GHG 2030 goal to Will invest Zero fatality emissions by at support 40% at least 1% target (achieved least 30% by 2030 vs emissions of pre-tax in 2019 and 2020); 2020; reduction profits to Part of CEO Reach net zero emissions intensity for support UN payouts of annual by 2050. BHP-chartered Sustainable bonus depends on shipping. Development ESG measures. 30% emissions Goals; intensity Regional reduction in Indigenous integrated steel People Plans making, adoption to be expected post developed by 2030. June 2022. Glencore Reduce GHG emissions by Same as Scope 1 Targets not No fatality target 40% by 2035 vs 2019 and 2; ex to cause, from 8 in 2020; levels and achieve net 3rd-party contribute Part of CEO zero by end of 2050; commodities to incidents payouts of LTIP Managed depletion of coal bought and sold resulting in (long-term mines by mid-2040s. via trading arm. severe human incentives Assess water-related rights plan)depends on risks of all managed impacts. ESG performance. operations located in water-stressed regions by 2023. Newmont 30% reduction of combined 15% reduction of Adheres to ESG metrics of emissions by 2030; net emissions by the UN safety and zero carbon emissions by 2030. Guiding sustainability 2050. Principles represent 30% of on Business the target bonus and Human opportunity for Rights named executive Reporting officers. Framework. Rio Tinto Reduce absolute emissions Reduce Aims to Zero fatality by 15% and emissions steelmaking capture and target (achieved intensity by 30% by 2030 carbon intensity manage in 2020 and 2019); vs 2018; by 30% from 2030 community 15% of executives' Reach net zero emissions and complaints annual bonuses across operations by carbon-neutral and reduce linked to ESG 2050.I steelmaking by repeat and metrics. 2050; significant Reach net-zero ones each emissions from year. shipping products by 2050. Vale Reduce GHG emissions by Reduce 15% net Committed to Targets no 33% by 2030 vs 2017 and emissions by remedying high-potential achieve carbon neutrality 2035. adverse injuries by 2025; by 2050. impacts on Linked 2030 Scope human rights 1 and 2 targets to that it has variable pay of caused or all employees. contributed to. NOTE: 1) Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, such as emissions from fuel consumed by haul trucks at mine sites. 2) Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as gas-powered electricity bought from the grid and used at mine sites. 3) Scope 3 includes emissions from customers using products sold by a mining company, such as coal burned at power stations, or processing iron ore to steel. (Compiled by Clara Denina, Melanie Burton, Jeff Lewis, Marta Nogueira; editing by David Evans)