Oil and Gas

FACTBOX-Varied ESG targets of big mining companies

By Reuters Staff

    April 30 (Reuters) - With mining responsible for 4-7% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
globally, the sector is under pressure from environmental activists and shareholders as well as
the possible withdrawal of financing and insurance for mines viewed as contributing to climate
change.
    Glencore in April deepened its climate ambitions, saying it plans to become a
net-zero emission company by 2050, including emissions from the use of the products it sells.
    Rivals such as Anglo American, BHP, Rio Tinto and Vale SA
 have set similar GHG reduction targets but the plans announced are difficult to
compare, due to a varied mix of commodities produced and the challenge to track customers'
emissions. 
    
    The table below shows details by company (in alphabetical order):
    
 Targets    Scope 1,2 emissions        Scope 3           Community     Risk Mgmt
                                                         Human Rights  Governance
 Anglo      Reduce GHG emissions by    Exit from         Targets on    No fatality target
 American   30% by 2030 vs 2016 and    thermal coal to   education,    from 2 in 2020.
            achieve net zero by 2040;  help reduce       health and    Part of payouts of
            Reduce the abstraction of  Scope 3 by        job creation  annual bonus and
            freshwater in water        c.25%.            aligned with  LTIP (long-term
            scarce regions by 50% by                     UN            incentives
            2030 vs 2016;                                Sustainable   plan)depend on ESG
                                                         Development   and SHE (safety,
                                                         Goals. Human  health &
                                                         Rights        environment)
            Spin-off of South Africa                     approach set  measures. 
            thermal coal ops in 2021.                    by Social     
                                                         Way           
                                                         management    
                                                         system.       
                                                                       
 BHP        Reduce operational GHG     2030 goal to      Will invest   Zero fatality
            emissions by at            support 40%       at least 1%   target (achieved
            least 30% by 2030 vs       emissions         of pre-tax    in 2019 and 2020);
            2020;                      reduction         profits to    Part of CEO
            Reach net zero emissions   intensity for     support UN    payouts of annual
            by 2050.                   BHP-chartered     Sustainable   bonus depends on
                                       shipping.         Development   ESG measures. 
                                       30% emissions     Goals;        
                                       intensity         Regional      
                                       reduction in      Indigenous    
                                       integrated steel  People Plans  
                                       making, adoption  to be         
                                       expected post     developed by  
                                       2030.             June 2022.    
                                                                       
 Glencore   Reduce GHG emissions by    Same as Scope 1   Targets not   No fatality target
            40% by 2035 vs 2019        and 2; ex         to cause,     from 8 in 2020;
            levels and achieve net     3rd-party         contribute    Part of CEO
            zero by end of 2050;       commodities       to incidents  payouts of LTIP
            Managed depletion of coal  bought and sold   resulting in  (long-term
            mines by mid-2040s.        via trading arm.  severe human  incentives
            Assess water-related                         rights        plan)depends on
            risks of all managed                         impacts.      ESG performance. 
            operations located in                                      
            water-stressed regions                                     
            by 2023.                                                   
 Newmont    30% reduction of combined  15% reduction of  Adheres to    ESG metrics of
            emissions by 2030; net     emissions by      the UN        safety and
            zero carbon emissions by   2030.             Guiding       sustainability
            2050.                                        Principles    represent 30% of
                                                         on Business   the target bonus
                                                         and Human     opportunity for
                                                         Rights        named executive
                                                         Reporting     officers.
                                                         Framework.    
 Rio Tinto  Reduce absolute emissions  Reduce            Aims to       Zero fatality
            by 15% and emissions       steelmaking       capture and   target (achieved
            intensity by 30% by 2030   carbon intensity  manage        in 2020 and 2019);
            vs 2018;                   by 30% from 2030  community     15% of executives'
            Reach net zero emissions   and               complaints    annual bonuses
            across operations by       carbon-neutral    and reduce    linked to ESG
            2050.I                     steelmaking by    repeat and    metrics.
                                       2050;             significant   
                                       Reach net-zero    ones each     
                                       emissions from    year.         
                                       shipping                        
                                       products by                     
                                       2050.                           
 Vale       Reduce GHG emissions by    Reduce 15% net    Committed to  Targets no
            33% by 2030 vs 2017 and    emissions by       remedying    high-potential
            achieve carbon neutrality  2035.             adverse       injuries by 2025;
             by 2050.                                    impacts on    Linked 2030 Scope
                                                         human rights  1 and 2 targets to
                                                         that it has   variable pay of
                                                         caused or     all employees.
                                                         contributed   
                                                         to.           
                                                                       
 NOTE: 1) Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations, such as emissions from
fuel consumed by haul trucks at mine sites.
      2) Scope 2 are emissions from the power a company uses for its operations, such as
gas-powered electricity bought from the grid and used at mine sites.
      3) Scope 3 includes emissions from customers using products sold by a mining company, 
such as coal burned at power stations, or processing iron ore to steel.
    

 (Compiled by Clara Denina, Melanie Burton, Jeff Lewis, Marta Nogueira; editing by David Evans)
