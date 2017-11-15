France urges climate action to offset U.S. pullout

BONN, Germany, Nov 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron urged all countries to accelerate a shift to cleaner energies on Wednesday to combat climate change and help make up for the impact of the United States pulling out of a global pact.

France will help to make up for a shortfall in funding for climate science research left by the United States, and will phase out all coal-fired power plants by 2021, Macron told a 200-nation climate change meeting in Bonn, Germany.