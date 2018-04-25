Judge in climate-change lawsuits tells cities, Big Oil to address SCOTUS ruling

The federal judge in charge of Oakland and San Francisco’s climate-change lawsuits against the world’s five largest publicly traded oil companies has ordered all parties to address the impact of a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the cases before him.

The California cities, represented by their own attorneys and Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, filed suit in state court last fall against BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell, seeking billions of dollars in damages caused by rising sea levels. Chevron, represented by Theodore Boutrous Jr of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, had both cases removed to U.S. District Court in San Francisco in October and filed a motion to dismiss on behalf of all defendants last week.

