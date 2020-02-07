Yale, Harvard law students boycott Paul Weiss over Exxon ties

A group of law students at top schools Yale and Harvard are mounting a nationwide campaign to encourage their peers to boycott internships and employment at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison until the law firm stops representing ExxonMobil in high-profile climate-change lawsuits by local governments.

The students, who dubbed their campaign #DropExxon, launched via Twitter an online pledge letter Thursday calling on other law students nationwide not to interview with Paul Weiss until it drops the oil major as a client. The “#DropExxon Student Pledge” Google doc accuses Paul Weiss of “enabling” the world’s largest oil company’s “role in the climate crisis.” It states “Law students across the country are joining together to send a message: we won’t work for you while you work for ExxonMobil.”

