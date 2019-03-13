Dutch climate change proposals will miss goals - advisers

THE HAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Measures to fight climate change being considered by the Dutch government will not be enough to meet its emission reduction goals, the government’s top advisory body said on Wednesday.

The measures, proposed by businesses, activists and other groups during a government consultation, are expected to reduce gross domestic product by around 0.5 percent by 2030, government adviser CPB said.

But they will most likely not enable the government to meet its target of reducing CO2-emissions by 49 percent in 2030 from 1990 levels, it added. (Reporting by Bart Meijer Editing by Andrew Heavens)