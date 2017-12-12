France's Macron says world is losing battle against climate change

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday told dozens of world leaders and company bosses gathered at a climate summit in Paris that “we are losing the battle” against climate change.

“We’re not moving quick enough. We all need to act,” Macron said, seeking to breath new life into efforts to combat global warming after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international accord brokered in the French capital two years ago. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by John Irish)