Bleach maker Clorox raises full-year sales forecast

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Clorox Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as households kept up their heightened cleaning regimen with COVID-19 cases surging in the United States, boosting sales of its disinfecting products.

The company said it expects fiscal 2021 organic sales to rise in the range of 10% to 13%, compared with a prior forecast of a 5% to 9% increase. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)