Clorox quarterly sales beats estimates, names new CEO

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Clorox Co beat market estimates for quarterly net sales on Monday, as U.S. households spent more on disinfectant and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which makes bleach and a wide range of household cleaning sprays and disinfectants, also said President Linda Rendle would be its chief executive officer effective Sept. 14, replacing Benno Dorer.

Clorox said net sales rose to $1.98 billion from $1.63 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.