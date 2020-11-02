CORRECTED-Bleach maker Clorox raises full-year sales estimates

(Corrects second paragraph to clarify prior forecast was from Clorox, not Refinitiv)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Clorox Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects full-year sales to rise in the range of 5% to 9%, compared with a prior forecast of a flat to low single-digit increase. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)