Pandemic cleaning boom spurs Clorox to lift full-year forecast

(Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Monday, as the bleach maker benefits from a sustained boom in demand for its disinfectants and other cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With virus cases on the rise in most parts of the world, Clorox has had to run its factories round the clock, use third-party suppliers and even ship products through air to keep up with skyrocketing demand for its bleaches, wipes and cleaners.

Despite its best efforts to meet demand, the company has warned that grocery shelves will not be fully stocked with its disinfecting wipes until next year as the pandemic continues to spread. Last week, the United States recorded over 100,000 new infections in a single day.

Peers Reckitt Benckiser RB.L and Procter & Gamble Co PG.N also raised their annual sales expectations last month on demand for their cleaning products, detergents and soaps.

Clorox said net sales jumped 27% to $1.92 billion in the three months to Sept. 30, beating expectations of $1.76 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Net earnings more than doubled to $415 million, or $3.22 per share, in part due to a one-time, non-cash gain from increasing its stake in its Saudi Arabian joint venture earlier this year.

Clorox said it now expects its full-year sales to rise in the range of 5% to 9%, compared with a prior forecast of a flat to low single-digit growth.

Sales will decelerate in the back half of its fiscal year from the initial demand spike in March, but will still be “significantly stronger” than pre-pandemic levels, the company said.

Clorox also raised its full-year earnings per share growth forecast to between 5% and 8%, from a prior mid-single-digit rise or fall estimate.