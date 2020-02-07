CLOs feel pressure as loan pricing falls

LONDON, Feb 7 (LPC) - An assault on pricing in Europe’s leveraged loan market has put pressure on CLO managers worried about making the maths work as interest margins continue to grind lower.

Ample liquidity has driven down loan pricing and almost every European loan deal has seen margins tighten from initial guidance so far this year.

The benign credit environment has also provided borrowers an opportunity to reprice their debt at ultra-low rates and loans raised in 2019 are already back in the market for a repricing if the six month soft-call protection has expired.

Europe’s second-largest alarm firm Sector Alarm has repriced a €590m loan, shaving 50bp off the loan that was raised just eight months ago in the latest display of a tightening market where borrowers are opportunistically reducing their cost of capital to take into account market technicals where demand far outweighs supply and confidence is high in the aftermath of the UK’s December elections.

Last month, a high-profile, cross border loan for Nouryon, formerly Akzo Nobel’s chemical business, shaved 50bp off its €1.79bn term loan B and 25bp off its US$4.197bn TLB that was raised in 2018, while financial data and content services provider Refinitiv cut 75bp off its existing €2.331bn loan tranche.

These falling margins could break CLOs’ weighted average spread (WAS) test, which is one of the collateral quality tests that CLOs are required to maintain or improve throughout the life of a fund. The other tests include weighted average rating factors and diversity score.

If low margins on loans continue, spread tests in European CLOs could come under pressure as WAS cushions have been decreasing over recent months, according to Moody’s senior analysts Mizuho Tanaka and Frank Cerveny.

TOO LOW

Some fund managers have already shied away from deals that have priced too low.

Last month, some euro CLOs dropped bids on UK life sciences group LGC’s €510m loan tranche that closed at 325bp over Euribor, banking sources said.

A similar situation happened with UK theme park and attraction operator Merlin Entertainments’ £1.252bn-equivalent euro-denominated term loan, which priced at 300bp in October as the lowest print for a Single B buyout loan last year, sources said.

“We saw Merlin tightened below CLO WAS levels, and many deals seem to be anchored by non-CLO price-takers,” said a credit analyst.

CLO funds are traditionally the biggest buyers of leveraged loans, but an influx of capital for leveraged loans has slightly diversified the buying force in recent years.

“CLO funds are still important in most deals, but not to all,” a syndicated loan head said.

In the US, investors have started pushing back on repricings with aggressive terms. Healthcare technology company Change Healthcare, internet domain services provider Web.com and packaging products firm Charter NEX all postponed their deals this week as investors argued that the repricings were too tight for the market.

DOWNWARD PRESSURE

The pressure on WAS also means managers may find it difficult to ramp up or fill half of the warehouses before they are transferred to CLO vehicles.

“Any downward pressure on the WAS - whether it be through existing assets in a CLO portfolio repricing or sourcing adequate yield-generating assets - may increase the difficulty in ramping up CLOs,” said Sandeep Chana, a director in S&P Global’s structured credit team.

There are approximately 50 warehouses with an average size of €400m in the market that struggle to fill the loans, according to bankers and CLO investors.

If tight pricings and repricings continue in Europe, fund managers might need to refinance CLO funds with a change in test levels.

“I would expect CLOs will get refinanced with a change in test levels in order to keep them alive. If this does not go hand in hand with tighter spreads, it might be at the expense of the equity tranche,” said Alexander Ohl, head of structured credit at Union Investment in Germany.

“This situation reminds me of 2017 and early 2018 where we had a lot of refinancing of CLOs because tightening loan spreads made the WAS test break and hence, kind of handcuffed the CLO managers,” Ohl added.

However, such refinancings or resets would only make economic sense if the liability of CLOs also gets tightened to facilitate the moves.

According to LPC data, the average spreads of a Triple A tranche, which makes up about 60% of CLO’s total financing costs, hit lows of 84.79bp in 2017 and 86.14bp in 2018. The volume of CLOs refinancings and resets reached €24bn in 2017 and €13bn in 2018. In 2016, volume was just €3.9bn.

No repricing or reset has been issued so far this year and the Triple A spread of new issuance was at 96bp, LPC data show. (Editing by Christopher Mangham and Claire Ruckin)