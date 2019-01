Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.K.-based Close Brothers Asset Management on Monday named Andrew Hess managing director of its recently launched office in the West End of London. Hess, who has over 30 years of experience in managing funds for high net-worth clients, previously worked as an investment director at Rathbones.

The asset manager’s parent company is British lender Close Brothers Group Plc. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)