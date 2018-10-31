FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Close Brothers names two managing directors

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group Plc on Wednesday named Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson as managing directors at its asset management division in Edinburgh office. Walker was investment director and deputy head of Rathbones’ Edinburgh office, while Henderson was previously regional director at Rathbones.

The appointment is expected to strengthen investment management capability of the lender’s Scotland team. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

