REFILE-MOVES-Close Brothers Asset Management names two managing directors

(Corrects to say Close Brothers Asset Management, not Close Brothers Group, appointed managing directors)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Asset Management on Wednesday named Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson as managing directors. Walker was investment director and deputy head of Rathbones’ Edinburgh office, while Henderson was previously regional director at Rathbones.

Both will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, it said.

The appointment is expected to strengthen investment management capability of the company.

The asset manager's parent company is British lender Close Brothers Group Plc