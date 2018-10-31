FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

REFILE-MOVES-Close Brothers Asset Management names two managing directors

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Close Brothers Asset Management, not Close Brothers Group, appointed managing directors)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Asset Management on Wednesday named Andrew Mackintosh-Walker and John Henderson as managing directors. Walker was investment director and deputy head of Rathbones’ Edinburgh office, while Henderson was previously regional director at Rathbones.

Both will be based in the firm’s Edinburgh office, it said.

The appointment is expected to strengthen investment management capability of the company.

The asset manager’s parent company is British lender Close Brothers Group Plc (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.