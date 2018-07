July 18 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group Plc reported on Wednesday a rise in its loan book, driven by growth in its commercial and property finance businesses.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans and wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose 6.6 percent to 7.3 billion pounds ($9.55 billion) as at June 30. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds)