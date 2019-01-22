Close Brothers expects "solid outcome" for first half

Jan 22 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group said on Tuesday it expected a “solid outcome” for the first half driven by strength in its banking division, asset management divisions and trading activity at its market maker, Winterflood.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said the loan book at its banking division rose 3.1 percent to 7.5 billion pounds ($9.66 billion) for the five-month period ending Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.7766 pounds)