FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 16, 2018 / 9:46 PM / in 3 hours

Cloud Peak to export U.S. coal to new power plants in Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. miner Cloud Peak Energy said on Tuesday it will export coal from a Montana mine for 30 to 40 months to two new power plants in Japan with shipments that could start late next year.

The coal will be carried by rail to Vancouver and then sent by ship for delivery to two 540-megawatt coal gasification plants in Fukushima Prefecture, Cloud Peak said. JERA Trading Pte Ltd, a trading company based in Singapore, will buy the coal from Cloud Peak. Sales of the coal are expected to reach 1 million metric tonnes in the final contract year, Cloud Peak said. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.