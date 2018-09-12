FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Clover Foods full-year profit soars

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - South African dairy company Clover Industries reported a 228 percent surge in full-year profit, boosted by its exit from its drinking milk business and a turnaround from a drought-stricken prior year.

Normalised headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items, rose to 206.9 cents for the year ended 30 June 2018, compared with 63.9 cents for the same period last year. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Louise Heaves)

