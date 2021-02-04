Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Short-seller Hindenburg takes aim at Palihapitiya-backed Clover Health

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Well-known short-selling specialist Hindenburg Research published a critical report on Thursday on Chamath Palihapitiya-backed insurance firm Clover Health .

Palihapitiya, who held a 27% stake in Clover Health as of Jan. 7, was among the big financial names to support last week’s GameStop buying frenzy against institutional short-sellers, saying early in the slugfest that he had bought into the video game retailer.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

