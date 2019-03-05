South Africa's Clover posts 5 pct rise in H1 profit

JOHANNESBURG, March 5 (Reuters) - South African dairy company Clover Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its first-half profit rose 5 percent, boosted by an increase in sales volume and an uptick in prices of some of its products.

Clover Industries, which produces products such as yoghurt and olive oil, said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2018 rose to 123.5 cents from 117.6 cents a year earlier.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)