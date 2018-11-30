More firms show interest in buying South Africa's Clover

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Clover Industries said on Friday other unnamed firms have shown interest in buying all its shares, after the dairy firm said in October it was in talks with a potential suitor.

Clover, which processes products including yoghurt, beverages, cheese and olive oil, has not named any of the companies that it says are interested in acquiring the company.

“The company is now the subject matter of further interest from other third parties,” it said in a statement.

At 0842 GMT, shares in Clover were up 4.7 percent at 18 rand. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Edmund Blair)