March 6, 2018 / 5:22 AM / in 11 hours

South Africa's Clover H1 profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South African dairy company Clover Industries said on Tuesday first-half profits rose 19 percent, boosted by retail sales growth.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2017 rose to 116.9 cents ($0.098) compared with 98.3 cents in the same period of the previous year.

HEPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.

The firm declared an interim dividend of 26.56 cents per share, compared with 24.21 cents per share in the same period a year ago. ($1 = 11.8309 rand) (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

