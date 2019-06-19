Top Australian analyst joins CLSA exodus to Jefferies - report

SYDNEY, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. financial services firm Jefferies has hired well-known Australian banking analyst Brian Johnson from rival broker CLSA, adding to more than two dozen others who have been poached from the Asia-focused broker, local media reported on Wednesday.

The staff raid on CLSA, the offshore platform of Chinese investment bank CITIC Securities Co Ltd, include equities, research, sales and trading personnel, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The hiring spree totalled 27 people, the Australian newspaper reported, adding that Johnson, a top-rated banking analyst, would join the American firm after a three-month period of leave.

Johnson declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A spokesman for Jefferies located outside of Australia did not immediately return requests for comment, while a CLSA spokeswoman declined to comment.

The staff exodus to Jefferies in Australia follows several senior exits in recent months - including its CEO and chairman - amid differences over strategy with the broker’s state-backed Chinese parent. (Reporting by Paulina Duran; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)