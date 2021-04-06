Audio app Clubhouse in talks to raise funds at $4 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The social audio app Clubhouse is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Audio app Clubhouse is in discussions to raise funds at a valuation of about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/3uveWJk)

Clubhouse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The San Francisco-based company, whose app allows people to discuss varied topics in audio chatrooms, has seen its popularity surge after appearances by billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

The success of the invite-only, year-old platform, which recently reported 10 million weekly active users, has demonstrated the potential of audio chat services, particularly as people stay inside homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.