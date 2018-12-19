UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog targets $5 bln loyalty penalty crackdown

(Adds comments from FCA, TalkTalk, Association of British Insurers)

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has proposed a crackdown on companies that charge so-called loyalty penalties on a whole range of products including mortgages, insurance and mobile phones, which cost consumers around 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) a year.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) action follows a complaint from consumer body Citizens Advice that companies penalise existing customers by charging them higher prices than new customers.

The CMA said the five markets highlighted by Citizens Advice included cash savings, mortgages, household insurance, mobile phone contracts and broadband. Elderly and low-income customers were seen as most vulnerable.

The watchdog also found year-on-year stealth price rises, costly exit fees and complex processes to cancel contracts. It has made several recommendations to regulators and government to help to stop consumers being ripped off.

The CMA said it wanted companies to be publicly held to account for overcharging existing customers and that regulators should publish the size of loyalty penalties in key markets and for each supplier annually.

Britain’s finance watchdog - the Financial Conduct Authority - said it was ready to engage with the CMA on the concerns raised by Citizens Advice.

The CMA found that vulnerable people, including the elderly and those on a low incomes, were more at risk of paying loyalty penalties. It said millions of people were affected - from around 1 million in the mortgage market to nearly 12 million in the insurance market.

The investigation said damaging practices, which exploit unsuspecting customers, also include requiring customers to auto-renew or not giving sufficient warning their contract will be rolled over.

The watchdog will also decide whether consumer law should be reinforced as it found evidence of firms continually raising prices.

Huw Evans, director general of the Association of British Insurers, said in response that there needed to be a better balance between the deals offered to new consumers and the interests of long-standing customers.

He said the insurance sector had already taken voluntary, industry-wide action to tackle the concerns being raised.

“The insurance industry is committed to working constructively with the regulators as they take this forward.”

British broadband operator TalkTalk said it welcomed the CMA’s focus on loyalty penalties.