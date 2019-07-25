UK regulator finds Alliance, Advanz carved up market for antibiotic

July 25 (Reuters) - The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday said it had found provisionally that sellers of antibiotic Nitrofurantoin broke competition law by “arranging to carve up the market between them”.

The watchdog said from 2014 to at least October 2017, two suppliers, Advanz Pharma Corp and Morningside, and a wholesaler, Alliance Healthcare, entered into arrangements under which Alliance would buy equal volumes of the drug from each of the suppliers so that they would not compete. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)