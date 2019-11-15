UK competition watchdog could accept undertakings for West Coast rail franchise probe

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said here on Friday it could accept undertakings offered by FirstGroup Plc and Italy's TrenItalia as it investigates the award of the West Coast Partnership rail franchise to the companies.

TrenItalia UK and First Rail secured the British rail franchise that links London, Manchester and Glasgow in August.

FirstGroup is already involved with the Great Western, South Western and TransPennine Express franchises.