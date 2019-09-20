UK competition watchdog probes award of West Coast rail franchise

Sept 20 (Reuters) - UK’s competition watchdog said on Friday it was investigating the award of the West Coast Partnership rail franchise to FirstGroup’s First Rail Limited and Trenitalia UK Limited.

“Following a referral from the European Commission, we are now investigating whether the award of the West Coast Partnership rail franchise to FirstGroup and Trenitalia could lead to competition concerns,” the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)