CMA CGM sees its China shipping capacity back to normal from mid-March

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - French shipping group CMA CGM said on Friday that its activity in China was getting back to normal after the coronavirus outbreak disrupted traffic last month and that the shipping sector should see a rebound in the next quarter.

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping firm, expects to return to normal fleet capacity in China from mid-March, it said in a results statement.

The group posted a net loss of $229 million for 2019, compared with a $34 million profit the previous year, citing the effects of an accounting rule change and the acquisition of loss-making Swiss firm CEVA Logistics.

It also announced the renewal of $535 million in credit lines that had been due to expire this year and which would now run to 2023. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)