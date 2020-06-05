Industrials
June 5, 2020 / 2:55 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CMA CGM sees shipping bottom out in Q2 after demand plunge

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - CMA CGM expects activity in the shipping sector to bottom out during the second quarter as countries emerge from lockdowns to curb a coronavirus epidemic and ship operators adjust capacity, the group’s finance chief said.

French-based CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping line, was anticipating a 15% year-on-year drop in its volumes in the second quarter, after a 4.6% decline in the first quarter, Chief Financial Officer Michel Sirat said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

