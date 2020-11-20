France's CMA CGM sees strong end to year amid shipping recovery

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French container shipping line CMA CGM said on Friday shipping activity remained strong in the October to December quarter after a rebound from initial coronavirus-related disruption boosted third-quarter profits.

Brisk shipping activity, supported by e-commerce demand, should allow CMA CGM to increase its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin further in the final quarter, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping line said in a results statement.