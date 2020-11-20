Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Industry, Materials and Utilities

France's CMA CGM sees strong end to year amid shipping recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French container shipping line CMA CGM said on Friday shipping activity remained strong in the October to December quarter after a rebound from initial coronavirus-related disruption boosted third-quarter profits.

Brisk shipping activity, supported by e-commerce demand, should allow CMA CGM to increase its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin further in the final quarter, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping line said in a results statement.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up