CMC Markets says trade tensions drove client activity in third quarter

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc said market conditions improved in the third quarter as Sino-U.S. trade tensions drove client activity, but contracts-for-difference revenue fell due to new regulatory curbs on online trading.

The company - headed by Peter Cruddas, one of the City of London’s most prominent supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union - said retail client activity remained steady with client money remaining at similar levels to the first half despite the regulatory clamp-down.