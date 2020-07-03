CMC Markets upbeat on 2021 earnings on robust client trading

July 3 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets said on Friday 2021 earnings will exceed the upper end of market consensus, with client trading activity remaining strong in a market awaiting an imminent global recession due to the coronavirus crisis.
“In Q1 2021, the entire business has continued to perform very well, with client trading activity remaining around double that of the same period in the prior year,” the UK-based company said.
