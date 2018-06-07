FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 6:21 AM / in 2 hours

CMC Markets' full-year income boosted by high-value customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc posted a 16 percent rise in full-year net operating income on Thursday as the spreadbetting group continued to benefit from its increased focus on high-value clients, and said it made a good start to the new financial year.

CMC, which was hit by a sector-wide regulatory clampdown, said net operating income rose to 187.1 million pounds in the year ended March 31, from 160.8 million pounds a year ago. -

Pretax profit rose 24 percent to 60.1 million pounds. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

