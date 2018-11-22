CMC Markets H1 profit hurt by regulation, low volatility

Nov 22 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc reported a 76 percent slide in first-half pretax profit, hurt by curbs on client trading as London’s online trading firms face scrutiny from global regulators and sustained low market volatility.

The company, headed by Peter Cruddas, one of the City of London’s most prominent supporters of Britain’s exit from the European Union, said pretax profit fell to 7.2 million pounds ($9.21 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30, from 29.8 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7816 pounds)