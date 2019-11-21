Financials
November 21, 2019 / 7:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

CMC Markets hikes annual net operating income target after strong first-half

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British online trading firm CMC Markets Plc on Thursday posted a jump in first-half net operating income and lifted its full-year target, as traders adapted to changes after a regulatory crackdown on high-risk bets.

CMC, which was set up as a foreign exchange broker with a 10,000 pound investment in 1989, said net operating income surged 44.9% to 102.3 million pounds ($132.20 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. ($1 = 0.7738 pounds) (Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below