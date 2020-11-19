Online trading firm CMC posts record income on COVID-19 volatility

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets posted a record net operating income for the first half on Thursday due to the ongoing volatility in financial markets because of the coronavirus crisis, but said it is “too early” to know the full extent of shifts in client demand.

The company, which facilitates the trade of complex financial instruments, said its net operating income jumped 126% to 230.9 million pounds ($305.60 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 102.3 million pounds a year earlier.