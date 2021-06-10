Trading platform CMC Markets doubles full-year profit

June 10 (Reuters) - London-listed online trading platform CMC Markets said on Thursday annual profit more than doubled from a year earlier, thanks to high volumes.

CMC, which upgraded its results targets multiple times amid the U.S. retail trading frenzy, said pretax profit rose to 224 million pounds ($315.91 million) for the year ended March 31 from 98.7 million pounds a year earlier. Net operating income jumped 63%.